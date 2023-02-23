Look, god knows there are more important things going on at the moment, but the less important the issue, the more one might have a chance of persuading a course of action on it.

So I will say this: Yartz Minister Tony Burke, please, please do not appoint an Australian poet laureate.

Yes, if you didn’t read the new national cultural policy Revive (so called because “‘Going to 300 volts — clear!” Dvvvvvvvv. Ca-chunk!’ would not fit across an A4 page), you will have missed the suggestion that this country should appoint a poet laureate. A brilliantly bad proposal which, though it’s early days, is already a strong contender for worst idea of the first Albanese government.