Controversial new Victorian Liberal MP Moira Deeming claimed she could secure $100,000 in donations if preselected, thanked a constituent who blamed COVID-19 on abortion and homosexuality, and claimed God “arranged” her preselection.

These details are contained in emails sent from Deeming’s Melton City Council email address, where she served as a councillor from 2020 to 2022.

The emails were obtained through a freedom of information request and were released by advocacy group Sex Work Law Reform Australia on Monday night.