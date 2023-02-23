Why does Australia get into silly, dead-end arguments about manufacturing? Especially about big shiny things or new technologies? We all know we’re not good at it, don’t have a big enough market, and just can’t compete with the likes of the United States, China, Japan, South Korea or much of Europe.

Cars, trucks, computers, fast trains, slow trains and ships are just some of the harebrained ideas put forward by politicians, unions and the urgers and coat-tuggers in business who can sense a government handout or free million in “research and development”.

On Wednesday it was the prime minister’s turn. Anthony Albanese waxed lyrical at the National Press Club about batteries, renewables and manufacturing.