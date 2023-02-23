At least two teams of private investigators are searching statewide for NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet’s brother and several other Liberals, trying to serve them with summonses to give evidence to a parliamentary inquiry.
Committee sources described the search, involving multiple agents travelling hundreds of kilometres, as “quite extraordinary”.
Private-eye progress reports obtained by Crikey indicate agents from two different firms have knocked at least 13 doors, including in the area near Deniliquin by the Victorian—NSW border.
