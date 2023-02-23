This week the Independent Broad-based Anti-Corruption Commission (IBAC) investigation released a report that found former Victorian Labor minister Theo Theophanous “improperly” lobbied government ministers and public officials to support a developer’s failed proposal for a $31 billion precinct in Melbourne’s outer south-west, while he was also on the board of the Victorian Planning Authority.

IBAC found that Theophanous’ daughter Kat’s ultimately successful campaign for Northcote benefited from donations from her father’s unregistered client. The company, the Australian Education City (AEC), made a $10,000 donation to her state election campaign in 2018 and provided other in-kind donations.

The commission found no evidence to suggest she knew of the relationship between her father and the developer. Theophanous denies the allegations and a government spokeswoman insists the report “made no adverse findings against any current or past government ministers or MPs”.