In April last year, a 56-year-old-New Zealand man, Michael Cruickshank, was sentenced to one year in prison for threatening to kill then prime minister Jacinda Ardern.

In one email, Cruickshank threatened to “personally wipe [her] off this fucking planet”. In another, he said he would “blow her head off”. Over four months he sent Ardern 88 lengthy emails.

In the nine years Nicola Sturgeon served as Scotland’s first minister she was also regularly the target of sexist and gendered trolling and abuse. In 2017, The Herald in Scotland reported that police were investigating a “catalogue of horrific online abuse”, and extreme threats were so common that there was an account on Twitter dedicated to highlighting the hundreds of examples of threats and hate speech directed at her.