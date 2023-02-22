The Andrews government did everyone a service five years ago by trying to ram through a stretch of asphalt to make it easier for people to get to (or more likely out of) Ararat, intending to demolish what have become known as the Djab Wurrung trees. These had a sacred cultural significance for the Djab Wurrung people of the area.

One’s first sight of the trees would tell you why. They’re in a single line and have an unusual symmetry of form and majesty. The first people to see them, however many thousands of years ago, would have been equally struck by such presence, in more immediately spiritualised terms. But across the aeons, we could all be as one in their presence.

That didn’t matter a damn to the branch-stacked goombahs and hacks who run the Andrews government. They were happy to make nicey-nicey noises about First Nations heritage, find one local leader to say yes to their destruction, and then get ready to pour asphalt across the land from where they would have been removed. Asphalt, charcoal grey sludge, poured mastery, suffusing everything and then hardening into nothingness.