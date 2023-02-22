NSW Labor Leader Chris Minns schmoozed business leaders, unionists, lobbyists and people from non-profits at a lunch hosted by consultancy firm KPMG on Tuesday.

The lunch, billed as an “exclusive event” and a “rare opportunity to understand Labor’s priorities”, was held at the 38th floor of a Sydney skyscraper, where KPMG occupies the top 15 storeys.

The suited-up invitees included representatives from tech firms like TikTok and Airbnb, grocery giants Woolworths and Coles, and Star and Crown casinos.