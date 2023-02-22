News Corp’s plan to sell its major US real estate property-listing group, Move, has suffered a major blow with the putative buyer, US property data company CoStar Group, dropping out of the deal.

CoStar’s decision was revealed in a briefing on an analysts’ conference call on Wednesday morning, Sydney time, by CEO Andy Florance. The talks and decision to drop the deal were not mentioned in the company’s fourth-quarter earnings release on Tuesday.

The deal was said to have valued Move at US$3 billion. Move is 80% owned by News Corp and 20% by ASX-listed REA Group, a 61% part-owned subsidiary of News.