Labor has held early discussions on its preparations to begin work on treaty and truth-telling, even as the fate of its Voice to Parliament referendum hangs in the balance.

The government is understood to be preparing for work on a Makarrata commission, after Treasurer Jim Chalmers set aside $5.8 million in Labor’s October 2022 budget.

Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney has begun early discussions about the commission with Greens Senator Dorinda Cox, the party’s new First Nations spokesperson, who told Crikey the conversations last week had been “constructive”.