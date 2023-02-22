NSW Labor Leader Chris Minns schmoozed business leaders, unionists, lobbyists and people from non-profits at a lunch hosted by consultancy firm KPMG on Tuesday.

The lunch, billed as an “exclusive event” and a “rare opportunity to understand Labor’s priorities”, was held on the 38th floor of a Sydney skyscraper, where KPMG occupies the top 15 storeys.

The suited-up invitees included representatives from tech firms such as TikTok and Airbnb, grocery giants Woolworths and Coles, and Star and Crown casinos. The insurance, planning, health, and finance industries were also represented.