Defending to the death the right of another person to say something of which you disapprove has gone way out of fashion. We are deeply entrenched in a rolling festival of censorious silencing, with a sideshow of disingenuous posturing. Where is it taking us?

Festivals are lightning rods for outraged campaigns of censorship; the purpose of their existence is to provide a platform for contestable ideas. That irony seems to be lost on many.

So it is that the Adelaide Writers’ Week finds itself in the eye of a storm, as a calibrated campaign is rolled out against its organisers’ decision to include two particular writers on its program this year.