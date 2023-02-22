The ABC’s ombudsman has ruled ABC News breached its accuracy standards following a complaint regarding a radio item in early February that reported as credible the results of a Project Veritas “investigation” into Pfizer executives.

What investigation? We’ll let Fox News host Tucker Carlson approvingly sum it up: “Project Veritas just released an undercover video of a Pfizer executive bragging about how his company conducts Frankenstein science, manipulating COVID viruses for profit, and does it in secret, possibly in violation of federal law.”

Yep, the ABC and Carlson have had their differences, but they were briefly united in treating this story as credible. Veritas released footage of what it claims is a Pfizer executive talking about actively mutating the virus so the company can preemptively create vaccines.