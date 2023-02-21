Moments before going live on Nine’s Today program, a doctor found out he was featuring in a segment titled “No jab, no heart” alongside a woman who claims she was denied a heart transplant because of COVID-19 vaccination “mandates”.

The February 13 episode of Today, which attracted some 191,000 viewers according to TV ratings information, featured a segment in which host Karl Stefanovic introduced aggrieved patient Vicki Derderian as ineligible for a heart transplant due to her unvaccinated COVID-19 status.

“What Vicki needs is a heart transplant but she can’t get her name on the list because of COVID vaccine mandates, even though she has a legal exemption from the jab,” Stefanovic told viewers.