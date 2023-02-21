SBS World News reporter Essam Al-Ghalib returned to work this week after being suspended with pay following calls from pro-Israel organisations to have him stood down for anti-Israel tweets posted nearly a decade ago.

“Following the outcome of the review, Mr Al-Ghalib continues to be engaged on a casual basis with SBS as a cross-platform journalist, and appropriate measures have been taken to manage this issue,” an SBS spokesperson told Crikey.

“SBS is a public broadcaster and all our journalists are expected to be, and be perceived as, impartial and balanced in their reporting.”