When news broke that Roald Dahl’s books had been quietly rewritten to excise potentially offensive language, a number of astute observers were quick to note the commercial motivation.
The rights to Dahl’s hugely profitable estate had recently been sold to Netflix for an eye-watering sum. The sanitising process had begun before the sale, much as one might hose down a pig before taking it to market.
The Roald Dahl Story Company — a thing that exists — maintained the alterations were no big deal: the texts were simply being updated to reflect contemporary sensibilities, make them a little more accessible. “When publishing new print runs of books written years ago,” it claimed, “it’s not unusual to review the language used.”
