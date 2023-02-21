The last independent news outlet in repressive Cambodia, Voice of Democracy, was shuttered by the country’s prime minister-cum-dictator Hun Sen last week, only months out from quinquennial elections due to be held on July 23.

The closure is the latest act by a nation intent on crushing press freedom, underscoring the growing attacks on press freedom across South-East Asia that echo increasing authoritarianism.

Voice of Democracy had published a story claiming Hun Sen’s son, deputy military chief Hun Manet, had signed a donation of US$100,000 for earthquake relief in Türkiye. Manet, who is being groomed as his father’s heir, demanded a public apology, claiming the story “hurt” the country’s reputation. Foreign aid packages can be signed off only by the prime minister, but despite VOD claiming it had evidence Hun Manet had don it, and also issuing an apology, it was forcibly closed.