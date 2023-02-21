NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has dodged repeated questions about whether Parliament should apologise to men who were criminalised by the state for being gay.

Numerous emails, phone calls and texts to media advisers in the premier’s office over the past six days have gone unanswered, even as one of Perrottet’s cabinet colleagues has backed the idea of apologising.

The NSW opposition leader and several crossbench parties have also said the Parliament should issue a formal apology to the dozens of men who were punished for the historical crime of consensual gay sex.