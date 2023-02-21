US President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to meet his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Kyiv on Monday, making his first trip to the wartime capital since Russia illegally annexed Crimea nine years ago.

While Biden’s presence provided practical value — he announced an aid package worth US$500 million — the historic visit primarily served as a signal of Western resolve to help Ukraine see the fight through, just days before the one-year mark of Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country.

Speaking at Mariinsky Palace, the Ukrainian president’s residence, and flanked by a small circle of advisers, a press pool and security, Biden used the occasion to condemn the Russian invasion and provide a visual symbol that Kyiv is still standing nearly a full year since the Kremlin’s military siege began.