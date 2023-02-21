Just like history never ended, the climate wars roll on.

Science and the weather might be catching up with the nattering nabobs of negativity, to cite the delightful phrase used by former US vice-president Spiro Agnew towards Congressional critics of Richard Nixon, but the relentless politics of the predominant divisive issue of our times stand as an immovable roadblock to settlement.

About a century ago another American politician — with a real identity disputed — said the first casualty of war was truth. Again the maxim holds in the contests over climate. People have their own sets of facts and data, and conclusions are consistent only in the disputes surrounding them.