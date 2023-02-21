An influential Alice Springs crime Facebook page, Action for Alice 2020, has been suspended for “bullying and harassment”.

Earlier this month, Crikey reported on the controversial Facebook page which posts photographs and videos of alleged crime and antisocial behaviour to its 60,000 followers. The page’s posts — which predominantly depict Indigenous Australians, including young locals — has fuelled racism and calls for vigilante justice from its followers.

The page’s founder, Darren Clark, is a local baker and recipient of federal funding for promoting food security in remote Indigenous communities. He defended the page, saying critics should instead “focus on the people at risk here”.