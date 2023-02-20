There are many impediments to the lives of Indigenous peoples that need addressing, as documented in Closing the Gap reports and numerous other findings into how to achieve equality for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is correct that “we need to do something different” to fix these problems and to “recognise and consult” with a broad range of Indigenous representatives.

This should unite the great majority of Australians. With regards to the government’s proposal for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, lawyer and land rights activist Noel Pearson once set 90% as the benchmark for the popular support needed for constitutional recognition. As Albanese said on Saturday, “This should be the moment we come together as a nation.”