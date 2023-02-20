Who is Scott Morrison speaking for when he recently raised the idea of Magnitsky-style sanctions to punish Chinese business and political figures?

Morrison made his comments, sure to be inflammatory, in Tokyo at a meeting of the grandly titled Inter-parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC). Australia’s former prime minister was joined by UK former blink-and-you-missed-it PM Liz Truss, as well as former Belgian PM Guy Verhofstadt, a Liberal politician.

Morrison might be the current member for Cook in southern Sydney, but late last week libertarian US policy centre the Hudson Institute was all over his speech, uploading it to its site and billing Morrison as its “China Centre advisory board member”.