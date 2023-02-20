Activists campaigning for Julian Assange’s release have said they should have been offered a seat at a press freedom forum organised by the Australian government, as the US court case against the WikiLeaks founder represents a “direct threat to every publisher in that room”.

Greg Barns SC, an adviser to the Australian Assange Campaign, said the case should be “front and centre” at next Monday’s media roundtable, which is billed as a discussion on press freedom reform.

“To talk about media freedom without talking about the Assange case means that you’re diminishing the importance of that summit,” Barns told Crikey.