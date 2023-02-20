The resignation of New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Adern in January, followed by the announcement last week of Nicola Sturgeon’s departure from the role of first minister of Scotland, has raised uncomfortable questions for the women’s movement.

Much has been invested in clearing the legal and social barriers that would have stopped Ardern and Sturgeon from succeeding in the past. What did their resignations say about the worthiness of those efforts? Do women want, and are they even suited for, top political jobs?

The short answer is yes. Leaving at the top of your game isn’t a sign of weakness but of welcome integrity, humility and strength — qualities we may see more of in women because of societal influences, but which aren’t inherent to either gender.