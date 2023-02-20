Plenty of people have tagged News Corp’s sibling, Fox News, as the propaganda arm of the political right. Suddenly, with new legal documents out of the US, we’ve discovered plenty of people inside Fox see it that way too.

While journalism ethics codes (like Australia’s own) urge “respect for truth and the public’s right to know”, it looks like Fox had its own internal lodestar: “Respect for the audience”. Translation: “Truth be damned! Let’s tell the rubes what will keep them coming back!”

That’s the insight from last week’s release of legal filings in the high-profile $2.3 billion defamation case brought against Fox by election technology provider Dominion Voting Systems, which, as The New York Times delicately put it last week, “poses considerable financial and reputational risk for the country’s most-watched cable news network”.