Elon Musk’s Twitter has no Australian staff who can respond to reports of child sexual abuse material, months after the tech company laid off the majority of its global workforce.

On Monday morning, acting chief operating officer for the office of the eSafety commissioner Toby Dagg appeared in front of the Parliament Joint Committee into how law enforcement is responding to child exploitation.

Greens Senator David Shoebridge asked about Twitter’s handling of child sexual abuse material in light of NBC News reporting that found it was rife on the platform since Musk took over. Dagg told the committee the company did not have any local staff handling reports.