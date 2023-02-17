The New Zealand pilot kidnapped by independence fighters in Indonesia’s restive easternmost province of Papua is now living in the jungle with the separatist fighters and eating what they eat, a separatist has told Crikey.

Independence fighters from the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) seized Susi Air’s small propeller plane when it landed at an airport in the mountainous district of Nduga last week. The separatists, from the armed wing of the Free Papua Organisation (OPM), set the plane on fire and captured the pilot, Philip Mehrtens, who was then spirited away to a hiding place somewhere in the dense jungle of the area.

A video sent to Crikey from Papuan separatists, featuring the Susi Air plane they set on fire (Source: Supplied)

“He stays in the jungle, he eats in the jungle,” said the army’s spokesman Sebby Sambom, adding that many Western missionaries had been able to adjust to Papuan food in the past.