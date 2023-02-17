A resolution to the high-profile court case between independent MP Monique Ryan and her chief of staff, Sally Rugg, continues to hang in the balance, after the pair were granted a two-week extension to mediation as negotiations yesterday failed to reach a settlement.

Appearing before the Federal Court on Friday morning, both parties asked for more time to explore promising “terrain” on the “substantive matters” at the centre of the workplace dispute, after a “robust exchange of views” on Thursday failed to secure an outcome.

Nick Harrington, acting for the Commonwealth, said he held “great optimism” that two more weeks would be enough time to settle the claim in full, after a four-hour session left the door open to the parties to “develop the path we were walking on”.