“Making the perfect the enemy of the good…” Who had “Tanya Plibersek” and 5.44pm February 15 in the sweep for when Labor would trot that one out? It’s a time tunnel to 2009 and the CPRS arguments. What were the other hits from that time? “I Got A Feeling”, “Poker Face” and “Meet Me Halfway”… and “don’t make the perfect the enemy of the good”. The Black Eyed Peas and The Be Good Tanyas*, playing the hits.

This is Labor’s full-scale attack on the Greens for abstaining in the House on voting up the government’s new housing program, ahead of possibly voting against it in the Senate, which would take it down. Labor is mobilising on this, with Julian Hill, member for Bruce, thundering (well, he doesn’t thunder, more observing archly), “Green party hypocrisy is astounding. Pretending to care about affordable housing, but…” Etc, etc.

Annika Wells, member for Lilley, joined in with, “It’s hard to be smug, weak and wrong at the same time, but last night the Greens…” Etc, etc. And Education Minister Jason Clare, a sort of Joker-fied Julian Hill, used the housing plan’s domestic violence provisions to remark, “Unbelievable. The Liberals and the Greens are threatening to block funding to build homes for women and children fleeing domestic violence.” And on it goes.