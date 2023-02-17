A Greens senator warns there is “no way of knowing” if Australian MPs and government officials have been spied on using cameras that have been found to be vulnerable to hackers.

It was revealed in Senate estimates this week the electorate offices of 88 Australian federal MPs had been outfitted with Chinese-made cameras that have been banned by governments in the United States and the United Kingdom because they have been deemed to pose a national security risk in those countries.

“The nature of this security risk means we have no way of knowing if members of Parliament or senior government officials have been spied on,” Greens Senator David Shoebridge told Crikey.