Australia’s cultural and political divide between those under and over 50 has been illuminated by recent polling on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. Suddenly it looks like a new Australia — young, educated, diverse, urban — is trumping an old Australia that is, well, none of those things.

It’s the starkest of contrasts: the post-Mabo generation shouting Yes! while the old Australia grumbles No.

It’s the clearest marker we’ve had that the new/old divide has worked its long way slowly through Australian culture — always the lead indicator of change — until all of a sudden it is flipping politics. The Voice is set to be the moment when that flip takes solid form and, thanks to Australia’s compulsory voting, begins to change how governments work.