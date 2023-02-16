A war of words recently broke out between the Chinese and Japanese ambassadors in Australia.

Japan’s Shingo Yamagami warned Australia to be “vigilant” over China’s military aggressions in the region. Not pleased, China’s Xiao Qian criticised his Japanese counterpart for failing to do his job “properly”. He suggested Tokyo may once again launch a military attack on Australia, saying: “During World War II, Japan invaded Australia, bombed Darwin, killed Australians, and treated Australian POWs in a way that was unacceptable.”

While Xiao highlights history, Yamagami is all about the future. In a remark reminiscent of John Cleese in Fawlty Towers, he told the ABC: “We all know how many years have passed since the end of World War II. We all know the postwar trajectory of peace-loving, rules-abiding Japan.”