A NSW Liberal cabinet minister has called for the government to apologise to men who were punished for the crime of consensual gay sex.
Infrastructure Minister Rob Stokes told Crikey the state should “of course” apologise. Premier Dominic Perrottet reportedly resisted calls to say sorry.
The Australian reported earlier in the week that questions about the matter to Perrottet’s office were instead referred to a NSW government spokesperson who did not directly respond.
