A science journal’s decision to keep a study about fish published despite findings it was fraudulent has scientists concerned about the integrity and teeth of research regulation in Australia.

“If you find something wrong with a paper, no matter how serious, the burden of proof is on you, not the author, not the journal, not the institution,” Deakin University fish physiologist and key whistleblower in the fabricated fish studies Associate Professor Timothy Clark told Crikey.

The paper in question was published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences in 2016 by marine ecologists Danielle Dixson of University of Delaware (previously of James Cook University) and Anna Scott of Southern Cross University, as reported by Science. It was one of 22 studies published between 2008 and 2018 that allegedly used dodgy data to document dramatic behavioural change in fish exposed to increases in CO2.