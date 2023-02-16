Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe has defended his right to privacy when justifying his attendance at a private lunch where he briefed bankers just two days after the central bank flagged more interest rate rises.

The meeting was hosted by investment bank Barrenjoey and took place on Thursday February 9, two days after the Reserve Bank (RBA) lifted interest rates for the ninth time and promised more, catching investors unaware.

Shortly after the meeting, bankers moved to correct their footing in the bond market, leading to a sell-off in bond futures contracts and a rise in bond yields.