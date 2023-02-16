When Castle Hill MP Ray Williams gave a speech to the NSW Parliament last June, he made allegations that go to the heart of debates around control of the Liberal Party and the influence of NSW’s most controversial business sector: property development.

The NSW upper house subsequently convened an inquiry into his claims that Liberal Party members had been paid “significant funds” to remove councillors on the Hills Shire Council and replace them with people who would be more inclined to support development applications from property developer Jean Nassif.

The hearings started yesterday, with the bombshell evidence from businessman Frits Mare that 26-year-old Jean-Claude Perrottet, brother of NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet, with a Liberal Party associate had asked Mare for $50,000 in 2019 to fund a branch-stacking operation against a factional enemy, federal MP Alex Hawke.