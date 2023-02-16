Crikey has had some very serious differences with Prue MacSween over the years — but we have to give credit where it’s due.

The broadcaster, accidental porn-tagger and spinner can put together a helluva press release. Her company, Verve Communications, has put out a call on behalf of Cumberland Councillors Steve Christou and Paul Garrard asking NSW Labor Leader Chris Minns to sack Labor Councillor Mohamad Hussein, alleging abusive behaviour in a recent meeting.

Garrard and Christou say things all went a bit mid-’90s Oasis at the council’s annual budget weekend planning session at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Windsor on Saturday.