Today is the busiest day of the corporate reporting season, with CommSec listing 20 ASX300 companies that are releasing their results, including big fish such as Telstra, Newcrest Mining, Goodman Group, South32, Magellan, Origin Energy, AMP and ASX itself.

The beauty of the twice-yearly results briefing is that the brass subject themselves to an online grilling from analysts, such as this fascinating 83-minute session with CommBank CEO Matt Comyn yesterday when 12 blokes (yes, they were all blokes) lobbed about 30 detailed questions.

The bigger companies also invite journalists along or convene a separate media conference, and it was at the Fortescue Metals all-in conference call yesterday that a simmering feud between Perth billionaires Andrew Forrest and Kerry Stokes came to light.