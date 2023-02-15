There’s a lot of talk in NSW politics about the principles of democracy. Both sides of the political spectrum are embroiled in a protracted war with a powerful group — the gambling lobby — over donations and perceived influence. Today a parliamentary inquiry will examine allegations of impropriety involving a property developer and the Hills Shire Council. And there’s a state election in less than six weeks.

Allegations of corruption and influence-peddling have been part and parcel of NSW politics since the days of the Rum Corps. But this election is different, for two reasons. Premier Dominic Perrottet presides over a minority government, giving real power to the crossbench, and in several seats the electorate can vote for independent candidates promising to represent voters’ views, not those of a political party or its major donors.

At last year’s federal election, six community independent candidates (known as the teals) took seats from the Liberal Party in inner-city Sydney, Melbourne and Perth. Backed by Climate 200, an election crowd-funding group founded by energy investor Simon Holmes à Court, they campaigned for action on climate change, integrity and gender equality.