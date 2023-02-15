Birth control has traditionally fallen to women, but researchers say a new temporary and “on demand” male contraceptive pill could turn the tables on safe sex.

The research, published today in the journal Nature Communications, shows it’s possible to turn active sperm off during sex and back on again afterwards. It’s an on-off-on switch much like Viagra’s off-on-off function, said professor of pharmacology Lonny Levin, co-director of the Weill Cornell Medicine laboratory running the research.

“It proves the principle that we can have a man take a pill, wait half an hour, be contracepted for the next few hours, and then be totally normal the next day,” he told Crikey.