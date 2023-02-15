Amid a storm of outrage over companies profiteering throughout Australia’s inflation crisis, JB Hi-Fi released its earnings results yesterday. In the last six months of 2022, the big electronics retailer did very nicely indeed.

Regular, scheduled corporate results are part of the deal of being a public company listed on the sharemarket. It comes with an upside and a downside. When a public company is failing to make money, that fact is thrust into the spotlight. But when a company is making lots of money, that is exposed too. Usually that’s good. But sometimes management would rather downplay big profits.

“There was that little bit of less discounting on the floor when stock was still a little bit tight,” CEO Terry Smart told investors this week.