So that values-led capitalism didn’t last long, did it? Copies of The Monthly containing Treasurer Jim Chalmers’ essay (“Jimbonomics: A Grundrisse“) are still in the shops, together with its arts section on the touring Bratislava Shakespeare Throat Singing Ensemble, so hurry on down.

But the commitment to capitalism working for the people? Well, that got cancelled when RBA governor Philip Lowe raised the interest rate, and Jimbo and co grunted and motioned for him to carry on.

The fault lies not in Lowe’s actions per se — very per and very se in this case. If you’re going to try to slow an economy for which every possible lever of control has been ripped out, you don’t have much choice but to keep raising interest rates until inflation starts to slow. (My younger readers will recall the great Bruce Petty cartoon from the time of 17% interest rates, set in an old railway signals box, with Ralph Willis, then finance minister, I think, as the harried stationmaster answering a call from Paul Keating with the speech bubble: “What other lever, Paul?” Before him, all but one of the box’s levers have been snapped off. My older readers will recall the Hindenburg crashing.)