The Department of Finance has admitted it is scrambling in the electorate offices of federal politicians to rip out and replace around 120 “systems” made by Chinese firms Hikvision and Dahua, which have been banned at the Department of Defence.

In a rapidly escalating sweep of federal assets potentially compromised by the untrusted hardware, finance department officials confirmed at least 65 different electoral office sites had been identified as using the defence-blacklisted CCTV equipment, with a replacement program now underway.

Aside from video surveillance and intercoms relying on the suspect technology, finance officials also revealed they are replacing electronic locks at some of the sites as part of the refit now underway.