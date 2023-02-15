The Greens are right to demand that more than 100 coal and gas projects in Australia’s pipeline be binned in exchange for support for the government’s key climate policy in the Senate, former Greens leader and environmentalist Bob Brown says.

“The Albanese government is captured by the corporations and unions against public sentiment,” he told Crikey. “The Greens’ policy represents most Australians’ wishes.”

Greens Leader Adam Bandt has confirmed that his party, which holds the balance of power after the Coalition vowed to vote nay, had agreed to waive all other concerns with the controversial safeguard mechanism legislation on one condition.