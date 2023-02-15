Ah, Valentine’s Day, yet another chance for politicians to demonstrate their depthless commitment to producing amusing content, and achieving nothing but giving the impression they’ve never seen a single movie.
Crikey has already essayed the NSW Liberals’ effort — a video subtitled “don’t be seduced by Labor’s empty promises”. We get a chocolate box filled with wrappers that contain “empty promises” instead of chocolates (I’m with you so far), but then they aren’t promises at all, just statements like “I don’t have an economic plan”.
But when it comes to deeply baffling social media activity, the Labor Party has long been in another class. The NSW party managed some fairly middling stuff with doctored movie posters, and we all know the history of inexplicably popular horny posting about Western Australian
emperor Premier Mark McGowan. Outside of Valentine’s Day, the ALP’s memes game has been reliably bizarre and irredeemably crap.
