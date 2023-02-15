ABC managing director David Anderson has been questioned about the welfare of a radio journalist whose work was the subject of a recent ABC ombudsman review — and the centre of a subsequent media storm — amid fears competing news outlets are “misreporting” the national broadcaster’s coverage.

In the face of questioning during Senate estimates on Tuesday, Anderson addressed the findings of an ABC ombudsman report that found ABC News breached editorial guidelines on accuracy and impartiality in a radio report on a community meeting in Alice Springs.

It included comment from one attendee who described it as a “total white supremacist fest”.