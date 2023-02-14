As Russia ramps up its second offensive, a debate has erupted over whether Moscow or Kyiv will have the upper hand in 2023. While important, such discourse also misses a larger point related to the conflict’s longer-term consequences. In the long run, the true loser of the war is already clear; Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine will be remembered as a historic folly that left Russia economically, demographically and geopolitically worse off.
Start with the lynchpin of Russia’s economy: energy. In contrast to Europe’s (very real) dependence on Russia for fossil fuels, Russia’s economic dependence on Europe has largely gone unremarked upon. As late as 2021, for example, Russia exported 32% of its coal, 49% of its oil, and a staggering 74% of its gas to OECD Europe alone. Add in Japan, South Korea and non-OECD European countries that have joined Western sanctions against Russia, and the figure is even higher. A trickle of Russian energy continues to flow into Europe, but as the European Union makes good on its commitment to phase out Russian oil and gas, Moscow may soon find itself shut out of its most lucrative export market.
In a petrostate like Russia, which derives 45% of its federal budget from fossil fuels, the impact of this market isolation is hard to overstate. Oil and coal exports are fungible, and Moscow has indeed been able to redirect them to countries such as India and China (albeit at discounted rates, higher costs and lower profits). Gas, however, is much harder to reroute because of the infrastructure needed to transport it. With its US$400 billion gas pipeline to China, Russia has managed some progress on this front, but it will take years to match current capacity to the EU. In any case, China’s leverage as a single buyer makes it a poor substitute for Europe, where Russia can bid countries against one another.
One has to feel sorry for the Russian people. They deserve this debacle only slightly more than the Ukrainians do, which means, pretty much, that they don’t deserve it at all. Sure, they voted in Putin, but as a country whose democratic processes subjected it to nine years of LNP government, we’re hardly in a position to skite. We all make mistakes, and sometimes these mistakes are only identifiable with hindsight.
a historic folly that left Russia economically, demographically and geopolitically worse off.
Whereas Ukraine…..
Wow! The propaganda from the U.S. has ratcheted up a few notches in the past few days. Nothing to do with the open secret of them destroying of the Nordstream 2 gas pipeline of course.
A clear act of terrorism. Still waiting for MSM to acknowledge it.
…while the rest of us are still waiting for actual evidence.
That would be a first.
You could start by reading about Seymour Hersh’s article. Here is an overview … https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2023/02/10/pers-f10.html
They won’t – just like Crikey
Quite correct. The author of the article is delusional. Worldwide population will soon be in terminal decline, incl the West. The EU and all destroying their own industrial base at the behest of the US……..madness. The US terrorism and home-grown genocides are a fact, commonly glossed over by the MSM. What is wrong with EU politicians….after all, US bribery to facilitate betrayal of their population has its limits I’d have thought.?
Note accidentally omitted: Not real name.
The scale of Putin’s miscalculation is extraordinary…………….
…………and presumably brought about by his Hubris after getting away with cold-blooded murder in Chechnya and Syria, and invasion of Crimea with no reaction by the West.
Remember his “little green men” perpetrating the war in the Donbas? Russian military in plain clothes.
While he was manoeuvering around the borders of Ukraine he had everybody on the run wondering what he would do next……….
………a credible threat that he could have parlayed into an actual deal.
The dumbest thing to do is turn convert a credible threat into an actual invasion, with all the potential downside and enormous cost.
What he achieved was to demonstrate in real-time that the Russian military could no longer fight their way out of a paper bag.
What he has ended up with is the same game-plan he executed in Chechnya and Syria………….
………..flatten anything in sight from long-range.
On or two hospitals hit by “stray” rockets may be credible…………………
…….when the number reaches into the hundreds (and having already been given the co-ordinates to avoid) that is shown up for what it really is.
A war crime.
I believe this may be projection on your part. Really “flatten anything in sight from long-range” would probably apply to Iraq, Syria and Libya as much if not more than to the SMO in Ukraine. Peace negotiations are urgent before there is more destruction of Ukraine by both sides.
Don’t worry, the Americans are guilty of the same thing, albeit at a much lesser scale.
The Russians have developed it into a fine art.
If you followed their progress in Syria – herding the rebels into a small area, wreaking havoc on it, then allowing the survivors to go to the next enclave – rinse and repeat – until they are all eventually jammed into a single site that can be flattened at leisure – you’d have to appreciate the logic.
i saw this coming from the first Russian involvement – using their attack helicopters to drop (the slightly illegal) barrel bombs on rebels who had no defense. The rest followed predictably.
If the Americans had supplied the rebels with Stingers, all this could have been negated…………
………but they were gunshy after supplying them to the Mujaheddin to down the Russians in Afghanistan.
Illegal American invasion of Iraq led to 160,000 deaths but no war crimes trial. Now Ukraine is fighting a proxy war with Russia for USA.
Wrong. Russia has waged a war of defence against Azov. Russia has it won. Read the Mossad assessment of losses. Ukraine is finished.
Crimea was constructed by Russia ( Potemkin) out of the nomadic Tartar state nominally under the control of the Ottomans. Ethnically and otherwise it was never part of The Ukraine which 200 years ago was part of Poland and then later Russia
Crimea had been part of Russia for hundreds of years until 1954 when the Soviet government transferred Crimea from the Russian Soviet Federation of Socialist Republics to the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic as some sort of good will gesture. At that time Ukraine was a fellow republic within the USSR, and on good terms with Russia. Russia ensured that her access to the Black Sea and the Sevastopol naval base would be unhindered. When that access was threatened, Russia was bound to react.
manoeuvering around the borders of Ukraine he had everybody on the run wondering what he would do next……….
………a credible threat that he could have parlayed into an actual deal.
That was Putin’s clear intention in February last year. But a credible threat can only be parlayed into a deal if both sides want a deal. Zelensky said then and has said again that he won’t negotiate. Why? You’d have to ask his backers. Meanwhile Ukraine disintegrates.
I know this article is propaganda after seeing it was published in Foreign Policy.