Before the Hallmark industrial complex turned Valentine’s Day into the grasping, commercialised behemoth we know today, it used to be cool.

For example, the ancient Romans would celebrate it every February as Lupercalia, a three-day festival of sex, partner-swapping, nudity and drunkenness. Men would sacrifice goats and dogs before tearing around town whipping women with animal hides. As you do.

By comparison, the modern-day Valentine’s Day rituals of oysters, prosecco and fluffy handcuffs seem way less stimulating. But to help shake off its sanitised sameness and bring the blood and the bite back, we asked a few of our favourite public figures to pen some ardent verse.