Before the Hallmark industrial complex turned Valentine’s Day into the grasping, commercialised behemoth we know today, it used to be cool.
For example, the ancient Romans would celebrate it every February as Lupercalia, a three-day festival of sex, partner-swapping, nudity and drunkenness. Men would sacrifice goats and dogs before tearing around town whipping women with animal hides. As you do.
By comparison, the modern-day Valentine’s Day rituals of oysters, prosecco and fluffy handcuffs seem way less stimulating. But to help shake off its sanitised sameness and bring the blood and the bite back, we asked a few of our favourite public figures to pen some ardent verse.
SCOTT MORRISON:
Albo’s PM
And Liberals are blue
I’ve hocked the ukulele
‘Cos Dragon said they’d sue
Voters are red,
Pollies are blue.
I’m voting Green,
How about you???
The Arctic is hot,
the bears are all dying.
But we’re gonna fix it,
and there’s a pig, flying.
Canberra’s clean,
no bribes and no lying,
so I don’t know why
Democracy’s dying.
Fast fashion’s great,
it’s the way of the future.
But I still prefer
good Paris couture.
Were all fibres nat’ral
with nothing plastic
my jeans would be hemp
anyway.
I’m told we produce a million tons of plastic each day.
Even on the 14th of FebuRA.
Since losing my prostate this day really sours,
So I think I’ll just send her – plastic flowers.