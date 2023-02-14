After a string of meetings and agreements with Russia, the military junta of violence-torn Myanmar, led by General Min Aung Hlaing, announced last week it has established a “nuclear technology and information centre” in the country’s commercial capital, Yangon.

The stated reason for its desire for nuclear power is its dire power shortage, something that preceded the military’s coup d’etat in February 2021, but which has since resulted in serial power cuts across the country, further angering citizens already suffering under the regime.

The concern, however, is the Myanmar military’s long-held — and occasionally vocalised — desire for nuclear weapons capability, a desire stretching back decades into the regime of former dictator Than Shwe.