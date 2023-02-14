After a string of meetings and agreements with Russia, the military junta of violence-torn Myanmar, led by General Min Aung Hlaing, announced last week it has established a “nuclear technology and information centre” in the country’s commercial capital, Yangon.
The stated reason for its desire for nuclear power is its dire power shortage, something that preceded the military’s coup d’etat in February 2021, but which has since resulted in serial power cuts across the country, further angering citizens already suffering under the regime.
The concern, however, is the Myanmar military’s long-held — and occasionally vocalised — desire for nuclear weapons capability, a desire stretching back decades into the regime of former dictator Than Shwe.
Two disparate narratives are being woven together here. The term “nuclear power” is used with deliberate ambiguity three times, when the country is only ever likely to achieve “nuclear electricity”. Nuclear reactors have been producing fossil-free electricity for decades in more than 30 countries. Without ambiguity, a further 30 countries currently have nuclear power stations under construction, planning or consideration. Myanmar falls into this last category. Far more of a threat to the rest of the world is their intention to expand their fossil oil and gas fields.
We shouldn’t forget Australia’s complicity in supporting the Myanmar military :
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-11-29/australia-future-fund-invest-companies-myanmar-military/100658518
The worst aspect of the Ukraine conflict is that it takes attention away from this real and just as rotten issue in Myanmar. Call it the Assange approach; pretend it’s not happening and let a bored media focus on the Kardashians.
I thought that Cambodia and Laos were virtual client states of Vietnam, not China. Which would align with the idea that China keeps its nose out of other countries’ affairs, as mentioned in the last paragraph. Oh well, Yangon will soon sink beneath the waves, along with the rest of us, so what’s one paradox more or less? But I do miss Aung San Suu Kyi. Generals are so boring, with all their silly boy scout medals and demands for control. Pathetic really.
Anyone notice the apparent contradiction of Myanmar having power shortages and the Chinese wanting to build a pipeline through Kachin and Rakhine States to get at Myanmar’s oil and gas reserves in the Bay of Bengal?